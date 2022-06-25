John Cena visits teen with Down Syndrome who had to flee Ukraine

John Cena’s gesture of kindness wins him hearts of his fans, specifically the heart of a family in distress. Cena proves that he is the pinnacle example of a do-gooder.

John Cena is a global phenomenon who has won the hearts of millions of WWE fans. He is the ultimate babyface the company has ever produced. Whether it’s on-screen or in real life, John is one of the most beloved public figures. His recent activity exhibited his benevolence and proved that he is a true humanitarian.

A post on Twitter has become the talk of the town after John Cena was seen meeting a refugee family who fled from Ukraine and moved to Amsterdam. Misha, a young boy who suffers from Down’s syndrome is a resident of Ukraine. Amid the Russian invasion, his family unceremoniously had to leave their home in Mariupol to seek refuge in another country, the Netherlands.

With his condition, he was unsure of what was happening and was told by his mom that they are leaving home to meet John Cena. The boy is an ardent follower of John. The story made the news and to everybody’s surprise, John Cena paused everything to make the kindest gesture of his life.

Cena’s presence made Misha’s day and gave him some semblance of relief, given the stress he and his family endured during their travel. John spent the day with Misha eating cakes and comparing muscles. Misha also received a bag of merch as a present.

The boy, who is non-verbal due to his condition lit up although he couldn’t express much. Cena had some special words to describe the day he spent with Misha.

Misha, a non-verbal teen with Down’s Syndrome, didn’t understand why his family had to flee Mariupol this year. To placate him, his mother told him they were traveling to meet John Cena. Cena heard… and went to Amsterdam to oblige. Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/vix2OhkXZs — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 11, 2022

“Misha’s ability to embrace persistence, that’s extraordinary,” said John Cena.

The video was emotional and put smiles on a lot of faces. To see John Cena go out of his way to try and put a smile on Misha and his mother’s face makes him a real-life hero. A hero that kids like Misha need to meet at the time of crisis.

John Cena’s act of kindness outside the ring

Apart from adjusting attitudes in the ring, John has a reputation as a humanitarian outside the ring. He spends a huge portion of his money on philanthropy. His work with Make-A-Wish foundations proves that Cena has a heart of gold.

The leader of the Cenation has granted over 650 wishes to children with special needs over the years. Without a doubt, he is the most charitable celebrity in the world who stays true to his mantra, Hustle. Loyalty. Respect. The love Cena spreads through his deeds is beyond words.

