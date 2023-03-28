“I Cannot and I Don’t Think I Will Go Past It” – Rey Mysterio Confirms if He Will Retire From Wrestling After WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio is the headline WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023 induction. This has led many to wonder what the future holds for him. Especially considering that he is booked to wrestle his son at WrestleMania 39 in a match that many see as a passing of the torch. The masked luchador has finally revealed what his plans are in regard to rumors that he will retire after the showcase of the immortals.

Rey Mysterio has confirmed that he will continue to wrestle even after WrestleMania 39. However, he revealed a time frame regarding when he would eventually call it quits from the business.

Rey Mysterio confirms if he will retire from Wrestling after WrestleMania 39

During a conversation with WESH 2 News, Rey Mysterio revealed that he had given a lot of thought to retirement. However, as he grew older, he kept pushing it back because of how his body felt. His lighter schedule also contributed to him delaying his retirement.

Without the rigors of having to go on the road and perform 4 days a week, 52 weeks a year, Mysterio stated that he loved being in the ring now that he was only working a single day in a week. Although, Mysterio, who is 48, added that he hoped to be retired by 50.

“I’ve always had this number in mind, and it just kept getting higher just because how great my body has been feeling and how since my schedule slimmed down, I feel like this energetic person that loves to go and perform on a once-a-week basis but, 50 was the number that I said I was — I cannot, and I don’t think I will go past it.”

Retirement seems very hard for pro-wrestlers. Several stars keep wrestling way past their sell-by date, and many more find it harder to stick to their retirement and keep making their returns.

Let’s see if Mysterio manages to stick to his plan.

