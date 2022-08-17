“I responded to the two individuals differently” – WWE legend opens up about his professional experience with Triple H and Vince McMahon

Former backstage writer and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg shares how it was for him to work with Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Road Dogg has had a significant 28 years with WWE before getting released earlier this year. The Hall of Famer has worked mostly under former CEO Vince McMahon for most of his career. However, he did spend a fair amount of time working alongside Triple H, both in the ring and backstage in NXT.

Recently, the ‘D-O-double G’ sat with The Wrestling Outlaws where he shared his experience working with both Creative Heads. The veteran also shed light on the difference between working under Mr. McMahon and The Cerebral Assasin.

Road Dogg recalls his first conversation with Triple H as his boss

While speaking of the show, Road Dogg gabbed about his friendship with Triple H and shared how good his relationship is with the current Head of WWE Creative. The Hall of Famer believes Triple H has learned his leadership traits from Vince McMahon. Dogg stated that although they share a great camaraderie, Triple H never mixed friendship with the profession and praised him for that.

Not just that, the veteran shared a past incident where he gagged with Triple H about a rise in salary. Sharing his admiration for The Game’s work ethics, Dogg stated:

“I said, ‘Hey, dude, can I come to you and ask you if I want more money… And he[Triple H] said, ‘Yeah, as long as you don’t mind me saying no.’ And so that was literally the first conversation we had… It was very respectful…”

However, when it comes to working with Mr. McMahon, the Hall of Famer shared a very different experience.

The Hall of Famer confesses he feared Vince McMahon

Talking about Mr. McMahon, Road Dogg stated his response to him was different than what it was to Triple H. He admitted that he feared Vince McMahon as his presence demanded respect without even asking.

In fact, the Hall of Famer claimed the 76-year-old terrifies him even more than his own father. He said:

“I responded to the two individuals differently. Vince [McMahon] terrifies me… I don’t know to tell you the truth, but I was scared of him like I was scared of no man. Not even my father.”

However, keeping aside how he felt around Mr. McMahon, he did admit that the former CEO outworked him. The only difference Road Dogg found working for the two was that with Triple H, he could talk about anything more easily.

Anyway, the former WWE writer seemed curious to know how WWE moves ahead now that his old buddy has taken over Vince’s role. Who knows, Triple H might add him to his backstage team and resign him.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.