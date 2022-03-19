Wrestling

“I dare you to do it on TV” – John Cena reveals the story behind the ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture.

John Cena You can't see me
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
“We had a back and forth card game with Michael Jordan and Jay-Z": Charles Oakley reminisces losing $50,000 and gambling with the Bulls and rap icons
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
John Cena You can't see me
“I dare you to do it on TV” – John Cena reveals the story behind the ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture.

WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena narrates the incident that led to the begining of…