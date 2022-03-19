WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena narrates the incident that led to the begining of his famous ‘You can’t see me’ gesture.

Many a time we have seen John Cena thrashing his opponents in the WWE ring. The wrestler turned actor, among his WWE fans is not only famous for his wrestling skills but also for his appearance, his looks, his entrance music and most prominent among all is his famous catchphrase, ‘You can’t see me.’

John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote “Peacemaker” where he discussed the aforementioned ‘You can’t see me’ gesture and its origins.

“I became a superhero long before donning the Peacemaker costume,” Cena said. “I developed a special manoeuvre in the WWE called the You Can’t See Me. In which, I put my hand in front of my face and say ‘You can’t see me.’ And the reason I did this is that while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, a younger brother, Sean, was always our litmus test. He liked the same music and he would never go to the studio with us.”

“That looked just ridiculous!”

Cena narrated that once his younger brother, Sean played the WWE entrance music of John Cena and did a similar gesture with his hand by holding it in front of his face while slightly bobbing his head. The wrestler found it to be ridiculous but only did it on the television on the obligation by his brother.

But, Cena added a twist to the gesture to make it clearly visible to the fans watching him live. He made his hand gesture much more animated by waving it in front of his face rapidly. And thus, the gesture was born!

“He heard ‘My Time Is Now’ and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. It was like, he put his hand over his head and just kind of bobbed his head like that. And I was like, ‘Man, what are you doing? That looked just ridiculous.’ He said, ‘No, no, it’s Tony Yayo, he’s doing this thing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ll do it on TV,’ and he’s like, ‘I dare you to do it on TV.'”

The gesture that spread like a wildfire among the fans initially has evolved as a famous meme material. “Years later, it just overcame the meme culture and now, literally, I’m invisible. People are like, ‘Why is Jimmy Fallon talking to an empty chair?’ So many people are going to say that. So I’m invisible now. On a dare, by accident.” Cena concluded.



Click here to read more about WWE.