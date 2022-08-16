Wrestling

“I don’t think he’ll ever give that to a part-time performer” – Ric Flair on whether John Cena will be a 17-time world champion in WWE

Ric Flair talks about John Cena
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Michael Schumacher almost won against a $142 Million fighter jet during a race in Italy
Next Article
"Are trying to see my f***** p****”?"- Wade Barret recalls a funny Brock Lesnar gym story
WWE Latest News
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy
“This might be a little too much” – Matt Hardy recalls his infamous storyline with Jeff Hardy in WWE

Former WWE superstar Matt Hardy recently talked about his fierce 2009 rivalry against his real-life…