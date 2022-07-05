“I’ve called him out a few times, he hasn’t reciprocated” – Former two-time WWE Champion wants a match against John Cena

Drew McIntyre recently stated he will try his best to earn a match against the 16-time world champion, John Cena.

In the second run with WWE, the Scottish Warrior has established himself as one of the top stars in the company. In fact, Drew McIntyre is the top babyface on the blue brand. Over the last few years, McIntyre has feuded with almost every top star on the WWE roster. But the two-time WWE Champion has never faced John Cena one-on-one.

In his recent appearance on The Bump show, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner opened up about the Cenation Leader and what he means to him.

Drew McIntyre wants a match with John Cena and he will make it happen

While speaking on the show, the Scottish Warrior stated that he has always seen John Cena as an inspiration. McIntyre noted he should have followed Cena’s mindset and work ethic during the initial stage of his career. The Scottish Warrior also applauded the 16-time WWE champion for reaping success with his hard work.

However, Drew McIntyre also asserted that he has called out the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star a few times, but hasn’t got any response yet. He also stated he has never faced Cena one-on-one. But, McIntyre seemed confident that he will work hard and make the match happen. He said:

“I’ve called him out a few times, he hasn’t reciprocated and that’s okay. I said I don’t need any help. I’ll keep working forward, and make things happen on my own. But if John and I end up in a ring together one day for one last match. That is one singles match I’ve never had. I’ll work and try and make it happen.”

Well, this is not the first time McIntyre has unleashed his intentions to fight the former 16-time world champion. Earlier this year, he expressed his wish to go one-on-one with Cena at Wrestlemania 39.

The Scottish Warrior asked for the ‘Cena Treatment’ during his rehab

Although McIntyre wants a one-on-one match with John Cena, he has always tried to follow the work ethic of the WWE icon. During the conversation, the SmackDown superstar expressed how he sees the former champion as an inspiration to date. McIntyre praised Cena for working hard with every chance he got to prove himself in the ring.

McIntyre even disclosed he went to the same rehab center from where John Cena recovered. The Scottish Warrior revealed that he asked for the Cena Treatment when he was out with a torn bicep. He said:

“And I really took on that Cena style of work ethic and I do it to this day. When I tore the biceps right off my arm I went right into the same rehab place that he went to and said give me the Cena treatment.”

Nevertheless, since Cena left for Hollywood, the Scottish Warrior has climbed up the ladder and established himself as a megastar in WWE. It will interesting to see if the two superstars battle in the squared circle.

