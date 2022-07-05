Wrestling

“I’ve called him out a few times, he hasn’t reciprocated” – Former two-time WWE Champion wants a match against John Cena

Drew McIntyre talks about John Cena
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton collaborating with a fashion designer worth over $1 billion"- Mercedes star wore $4000 dollar apparel to Silverstone paddock ahead of British GP
Next Article
“Black Jesus just tipped you $500”: $193 million worth Ja Morant channels his inner Michael Jordan and leaves a massive tip for an unsuspecting waitress
WWE Latest News
Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan who has been sending her disturbing messages and death threats
Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan who has been sending her disturbing messages and death threats

Alexa Bliss responds to a deranged fan who has been sending her and her husband…