“I don’t think Vince liked it” – Ric Flair opens up on what Vince McMahon wants Charlotte Flair to avoid doing

Ric Flair opens up on what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants Charlotte Flair to avoid doing while performing inside the squared circle.

Ric Flair is considered one of, if not the greatest wrestler of his generation. He is considered a legend by all quarters and it is more than likely that his daughter Charlotte Flair will follow suit. She has the accolades to match and is undoubtedly talented, according to Ric, maybe even more talented than him.

Also read: Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown

The WWE have made sure that they get her presentation right and have ensured that everyone know she’s Ric’s daughter. She even has her father’s mannerism’s. However, despite the fact that Charlotte has sometimes borrowed moves from her father’s arsenal, Ric revealed that Vince isn’t a fan of it.

Ric Flair opens up on what Vince McMahon wants Charlotte Flair to avoid doing

Ric was asked by the host of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Mark Madden, why nobody had copied his trademark turnbuckle flip, to which he revealed that Vince didn’t like it when Charlotte did the move.

“Well, some of the kids can do that (his moves), I just don’t think they do… I don’t think Vince liked it when Ashley (Charlotte) does it, because it reminds him of me (laughs)… I don’t know anybody (who has stolen his moves). It’s funny, you can learn every day, every match you’re in, if it’s somebody you’re watching – which I think is very important if you’re young in the business or even if you’re in the same card as someone that’s good. But I don’t see a lot of guys imitating my stuff.”

Ric Flair has a record 16 world titles to his name. He is one of the few stars to have entered the WWE Hall of Fame twice and could very well be the first person to become unducted thrice when Evolution eventually gets inducted. Charlotte may not be inducted into the Hall of Fame thrice but she is on course to overtake her father’s title reigns with 13 at the moment.

Click here for more Wrestling News