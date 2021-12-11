Wrestling

“You distracted me!” – Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown

Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“I knew that they were going to stick it to me” – WWE Hall of Famer says he knew WWE would treat his final run poorly
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown
“You distracted me!” – Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown

Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown. The stacked match…