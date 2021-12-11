“You distracted me!” – Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown

Becky Lynch blames fan for her loss in Dark Match after SmackDown. The stacked match saw Sasha Banks pick up the victory.

Becky Lynch made a special cameo appearance on SmackDown this week. The audience in attendance at the Staples Center was treated a mouthwatering clash between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Banks won the match to send the crowd home happy. Surprisingly, it was Lynch who ended up being pinned. The man, not pleased with her loss, took it out on a fan, who she blamed for the outcome before jokingly stating that the two would face each other next time.

The RAW Women’s Champion took to Twitter to react to her surprise appearance on SmackDown. She wrote:

“I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?”

“Speaking”

“The people of LA need the biggest main event possible. Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?”

And so The Man came around. You’re welcome.”

I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?” “Speaking.” “ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?” And so The Man came around. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/Bg2F0c5mZN — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 11, 2021





Becky Lynch is currently involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan. The two recently fought for the RAW Women’s Championship. Lynch managed to retain her title after pinning Morgan via a rollup with a little bit of help from the ropes.

The WWE has teased another showdown between the two and it is being speculated that she may eventually lose the title to Morgan. However, that is a story we will have to wait for to unfold, if it unfolds.

