“I don’t want to be the ladder match guy” – Edge on his first Money In The Bank match and the aftermath

WWE’s Rated-R Superstar Edge once revealed he was hesitant to participate in the first-ever Money In The Bank match.

In 2005, WWE introduced a new form of the match where six superstars wrestled in a ladder match to win a briefcase hanging above. It was named Money In The Bank(MITB) ladder match. The winner got a briefcase with a contract that guaranteed a title shot anytime within the next year. At Wrestlemania 21, Edge defeated Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, and Christian to become the inaugural MITB match-winner.

However, if things had gone according to The Ultimate Opportunist, he wouldn’t even have participated in the historic match. Edge recently talked about his first Money in the Bank win and revealed some interesting things.

Edge thought that the Money in the Bank match get him typecasted into a particular type of wrestler

The 11-time world champion made an appearance on The Bump Show last year where he discussed his participation in the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match. Moreover, Edge revealed that he initially refused and said he would find a different way to headline Wrestlemania. In fact, the Rated-R superstar had to be convinced into participating in the inaugural MITB match. It was all because he feared he would be typecasted into a specific kind of wrestler. He said:

“I wish I could say that I had this vision of how it would become its own PPV, and no, not at all. As a matter of fact, when they first told me that I’d be in this thing called the Money in the Bank match, I said, ‘Another ladder match? I don’t want to be the ladder match guy… So finally, and this sounds so stupid, but I had to be talked into participating in the match.”

The Rated-R Superstar shares his view of holding the MITB briefcase

Edge not only featured in the historic match, but he also successfully cashed his briefcase on John Cena. During the show, Edge talked about the impact that the MITB briefcase had. He admitted it wasn’t until his successful cash-in, that he knew what he was a part of. Edge mentioned his cash-in on Cena at the 2005 New Year’s Revolution PPV and stated that the reaction of the crowd made him realize it was something special. He said:

“When I came out at New Year’s Revolution and I heard the crowd, that’s when I went, ‘Oh man, this is something, this is something very cool.”

The Ultimate Opportunist cashed his Money in the Bank briefcase against John Cena at the 2005 New Year’s Revolution PPV. The Duo went on to have an intense feud that lasted for years.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.