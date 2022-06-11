“It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen” – Kurt Angle recalls how Vince McMahon tricked Edge into thinking he was getting his head shaved

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently recalled a past incident when Vince McMahon tricked Edge into thinking that he was losing the Hair vs Hair match.

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE. The 2017 Hall of Famer was one of the best things in WWE during the ‘Attitude Era’ and held the WWF/WWE championship six times. Kurt Angle recently talked about his ‘Hair vs. Hair Match’ against Edge at WWE Judgment Day 2002. Angle revealed that WWE Boss Vince McMahon misled Edge into losing the match.

Kurt Angle reveals that Vince McMahon tricked Edge by keeping the match’s finish a secret

On the recent episode of the “The Kurt Angle Show,” The Olympic Gold Medalist recalled his backstage conversation with Vince McMahon after Backlash 2002. Angle stated that the Chairman of WWE wanted to push Edge as a big star in the company and therefore, purposed a hair vs hair match. But, Vince wanted to keep the match stipulation a secret from Edge and asked Angle to keep it that way.

Kurt Angle also stated that Edge was unaware of the match and the stipulation till the day of the PPV. Angle stated:

“But don’t tell Edge because I have something planned for him.’ I didn’t understand what he meant, but he said, ‘Please don’t say a word to anybody.”

Angle further recalled the moment when Vince McMahon tricked Edge and told him that he will lose the hair vs hair match. Angle said that Edge was nervous after knowing the stipulation as he thought his head shape wasn’t right.

Edge was like, holy shit. He couldn’t believe it. After the meeting, he came to me and said, ‘Hey Kurt, I’m a little nervous about getting my head shaved because my head isn’t shaped right… He[Vince McMahon] pulled the prank on him up until right before we went out to compete.” He recalled.

Kurt Angle also revealed that Edge did not talk to anybody that whole day. Angle believes that Edge was trying to make himself believe that it would be okay to get his head shaved bald.

“We literally had like two minutes to change the finish…” claims The Olympic Gold Medalist

While speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle stated that the ending of the match was revealed just a few moments before the match. Angle recalled that at the very last moment Vince told Edge that it was a prank. The Six times WWE champion also revealed that he and Edge got just two minutes to change the match’s finish.

Kurt Angle stated:

“At the last second he said, ‘Edge, I’m just kidding. You’re going to shave Kurt’s head. Change the finish now.’ We literally had like two minutes to change the finish and we went out there. So Vince pulled a rib on Edge. It was awesome. It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

