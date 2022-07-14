“I got the better of him” – WWE Superstar The Rock claimed to have a fling with the wife of this AEW Star

WWE Superstar The Rock claimed to have a flick with the wife of an AEW star in the hotel. The revelation came after Rock had a waggish run-in with the AEW star’s wife.

On the 6th of October 2014, WWE Superstar The Rock returned to RAW to confront AEW Star and his then-on-screen manager. Before The People’s Champion laid his hands on the AEW star, the two men were engaged in a heated argument. After the incident, two years later the Brahma Bull had a waggish run-in with the then-on-screen manager turned wife of the AEW star. Recently the AEW star turned the clock back to talk about his notorious segments with Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock claimed to have a fling with the wife of this AEW Star

The AEW star who had a heated argument with the wrestler turned actor of WWE is none other than Miro. The Rock claimed to have a fling with Miro’s wife Lana in the hotel. Miro recently made an appearance on talkSPORT. On the platform, the AEW star said that The Rock made up the story of an affair with his wife so that he could get back at him for what he did to the veteran in New York.

Speaking about his first argument with The Rock Miro said that The Rock showed up out of nowhere. And, they had a little talk and scuffle. Miro further said that the argument left a sour taste in the mouth of the WWE Superstar. The former TNT Champion claimed that even though The Rock beat him up but the AEW star had a better of him. Miro further claimed that The Rock was just sour about that so he had to come back and talk bad about Lana, imagining things.

“The first one was better, the one in Brooklyn. He showed up out of nowhere, we had a little talk and scuffled. I think that left a sour taste in his mouth. Even though he beat me up a little bit, I got the better of him. Maybe he was just sour about that so he had to come back and talk bad about Lana, imagining things,” Miro said.

The two wrestling giants did not fail to entertain the fans

But, these comical angles did not have a greater impact as these did not lead to any singles match between The Redeemer and The Great One. But these moments surely gave a lot to cheer on the part of the fans. And the two wrestling giants of AEW and WWE did not fail to entertain the wrestling fans by creating an unforgettable moment.