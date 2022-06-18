“Holy Shi#t…” – The Rock pins his reaction on the Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes Hell In A Cell Classic

Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hails Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for their performance at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Recently, The Rock reacted to the recent WWE Hell In A Cell encounter between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Earlier this month, both superstars delivered one of the best matches in the history of Hell In A Cell PPV.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE comeback as Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent at this year’s Wrestlemania. Cody and Rollins delivered an excellent match at Wrestlemania 38, but Cody had the last laugh. Since then, the duo has faced each other in two more top-class wrestling matches. Although Cody has won all three times, fans and critics are applauding both superstars. And it seems that even the Great One enjoyed the classic feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The Rock takes to Twitter to hail Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes’ HIAC Match

Cody Rhodes had torn tendon ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Not only did The American Nightmare compete, but he also pinned Rollins in a spectacular match. Both superstars are getting a lot of appreciation for the historic performance at HIAC.

Recently, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share a highlight of his Hell In A Cell match against Rollins.

Moments later, The Rock expresses his reaction to the match. The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment seemed shocked by the performance of the two superstars. He commented on Cody’s tweet, stating that he was proud of them. The Rock Tweeted:

“Holy sh*t. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!”

Holy shit.

Proud of both, you and Seth.

Go make your money!! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2022

Well, Cody Rhodes entering the steel structure with a torn tendon and delivering such a classic performance surely deserves all the applause.

The American Nightmare will be out of action for the next nine months

As stated earlier, Cody Rhodes had a torn tendon even before his HIAC match. There were even rumors suggesting Cody will miss the PPV. Considering the injury and his HIAC match, it was obvious that Cody Rhodes will need a doctor’s attention for a while. Cody underwent successful surgery on 10th June.

Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes’s wife, provided an update on the surgery. She took to social media and announced that Cody’s surgery was successful. The WWE superstar is now in his recovery process. Brandi also wrote that Cody’s pectoral tendon was torn completely off the bone.

Recently, WWE also took to Twitter and revealed that Cody Rhodes will be out of action for at least nine months.

Well, nine months is a long time, but superstars have made speedy recoveries in the past. In 2007, John Cena recovered from a torn pectoral muscle within 4 months. It will be interesting to see how much time the American Nightmare needs to make a return.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.