“I had heard talks years ago about possibly becoming a world champion” – Big E talks plans regarding his WWE Championship win

Big E talks plans regarding his WWE Championship win. The New Day member finally won the big one after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Following Big E’s split from New Day last year, there were speculations that he was being built for an eventual feud with Roman Reigns and he would be the one to ultimately dethrone him. Instead, Big E’s single run on the Blue Brand saw him capture the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career and defend that title on Mania instead.

He won the Money in the Bank and finally won the WWE Championship recently; his first world title of his career. However, it seems that this achievement was never part of the original plan for his singles push. During an interview with Daily Star, he revealed that he had several times in the past about the possibility of winning the big one but they would just come and go.

“This was not the plan that I’d heard. I’m trying to remember what I was alluding to – [it was] maybe the Intercontinental Championship which was kind of in the works for a bit. But I had heard talks years ago about maybe putting the title on me – or possibly becoming a world champion – multiple times, but that kind of came and went every time. It’s kind of hard to fathom getting here, but in many ways it’s not. So many of my peers had been so kind, and so many people over the years had said ‘yeah, this is something that you’re ready for’ or ‘that you deserve these opportunities.’”

The WWE Champion also spoke about wanting to maintain his originality and not become a copy of either Roman Reigns ot John Cena.

“I have no desire to be anyone else but me – I never want to be a Cena copycat or a Roman copycat. I feel like it’s very early in, but I feel like it is working and going well, and I want to keep it up. It’s interesting to reflect on the last year or 13 months, because I didn’t know if this is where the end game would be. It has been beautiful.”

