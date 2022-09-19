“I Have Never Had More Fun Than I Had at Wrestlemania” – Chrissy Teigen Once Confessed That She Was Obsessed With WWE WrestleMania

The current Boss of WWE, Stephanie McMahon was left awestruck by the obsession of Chrissy Teigen towards WrestleMania!

The WWE has always managed to capture eyeballs from around the world with their captivating events. High profile events such as the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania have always drawn attention from fans and celebs alike.

One such personality who fell in love with the sport is Chrissy Teigen. The American model, author and television personality Teigen once confessed her obsession with WrestleMania segment in a reply to a query posted on Twitter on the 29th of December 2017.

A tweet posted by SB Nation contained a query wherein Chrissy was asked to name a sporting event she went to in that particular year. The tweet further asked her to mention the event she would recommend to everyone for next year. Replying to the tweet Chrissy stated that she had never had more fun than she had at Wrestlemania years ago. It should be noted that WrestleMania is a popular event hosted by the professional wrestling company of WWE.

I have never had more fun than I had at wrestlemania years ago. And I *really* did not want to go. I had to be pried from my seat to leave early. Still mad about it. https://t.co/19sCNADHZg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

The tweet by Chrissy read that she had to be pried from her seat to leave early and she was still mad about it. The tweet by the American model spread like wildfire and was successful in catching many eyeballs. One among them was Stephanie McMahon herself.

The then chief brand officer of the professional wrestling company in reply to Chrissy issued an apology. She expressed her sympathy towards Teigen for being asked to leave early and sent her an official invitation to WrestleMania 34 in NOLA.

Tagging her husband, Triple H, Stephanie wrote:

“Triple H said to let him know if anyone tries to make you leave early this time! They’ll have a whole locker room to deal with!”

.@ChrissyTeigen We’re sorry you had to leave early! Consider this your official invitation to #WrestleMania34 in #NOLA this year! @TripleH said to let him know if anyone tries to make you leave early this time! They’ll have a whole locker room to deal with! https://t.co/9A7Eewoliy — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2017

Teigen was more than pleased with the invite and called it the “greatest gift” she’d ever received.