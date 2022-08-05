Wrestling

“I just said, ‘I ain’t doing it” – WWE Hall of Famer shares an old tale where he refused to put over Sting

Greg Valentine talks about Sting
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Shaquille O’Neal's $2 million ‘NFT gesture’ for underprivileged kids shows his magnanimous nature
Next Article
Alfa Romeo haven't received expected Chinese sponsorships despite Zhou Guanyu's $30.6 Million backing
WWE Latest News
Greg Valentine talks about Sting
“I just said, ‘I ain’t doing it” – WWE Hall of Famer shares an old tale where he refused to put over Sting

WWE Legend Greg Valentine recently recalled a past WCW incident where he refused to lose…