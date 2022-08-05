“I just said, ‘I ain’t doing it” – WWE Hall of Famer shares an old tale where he refused to put over Sting

WWE Legend Greg Valentine recently recalled a past WCW incident where he refused to lose against Sting following his booking issues.

Several pro wrestling matches never took place just because one superstar was unhappy with his booking. One such incident was recently shared by a former WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, Greg Valentine. The Hammer recently shared a 1992 story where he was asked to lose a match against The Icon, Sting. Greg Valentine opened up about his issues with the booker at that time.

The Veteran spoke with the Title Match Network where he discussed many things including Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. However, Valentine revealed an interesting WCW story that made him quit the company in 1992.

Greg Valentine recalls walking out against Sting because of a bad booking

While speaking on the show, Velentine revealed that he was scheduled to face Sting on the October 19, 1992, episode of WCW Saturday Night. However, he walked out of the match because the booker wanted him to lose without any storyline or build-up.

Bill Watts, who was the WCW Executive Vice President and booker at that time, refused Greg Valentine his type of storyline. Eventually, the veteran refused to wrestle the match as he was not okay with putting over Sting. Valentine recalled that being the reason he quit WCW immediately. He said:

“Bill Watts was the booker, and I didn’t get along with him at all… I ended up quitting… They wanted me to do a job for Sting, and I just said, ‘I ain’t doing it.'”

Well, this isn’t the first instance when The Hammer has made bold remarks regarding Sting. The former WCW star has admitted in the past that although he respects Stinger as a person, he isn’t that big fan of him. In fact, Valentine ranks himself above many of his fellow veterans.

The Hammer believes he is better than Hulk Hogan and The Nature Boy

While speaking on the same video, Valentine could be seen voicing his opinions on how he sees The Hulkster and his rank in pro wrestling. The WWE legend also spoke about Ric Flair and stated that he considers the two his friends. But, when it comes to the best of all time, The Hammer thinks he is way ahead of his former associates. In fact, Valentine ranked himself as number one, and the other two somewhere around five and six.

Nevertheless, Greg Valentine was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 for his influence both as a singles and tag team superstar. The WWE legend is also credited for making the figure-four leglock a thing in sports entertainment.

