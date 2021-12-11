“I knew that they were going to stick it to me” – WWE Hall of Famer says he knew WWE would treat his final run poorly

WWE Hall of Famer says he knew WWE would treat his final run poorly. He went on to add that he understood why the promotion did what they did.

Kurt Angle is a bona fide wrestling legend. He had an envious run in the WWE before carrying on in TNA. However, his second run in WWE was far from ideal. Angle himself expressed confusion regarding the order in which he was brought back.

Normally, one returns as a wrestler, then transitions into an authority role before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, In Angle’s case however, it was completely the opposite. During a conversation with The Paradox Of Sports, the Olympic gold medalist claimed that his booking was possibly WWE’s way of getting back at him for leaving in 2006.

“I was really surprised with the way they brought me back. They brought me back and they inducted me into the Hall Of Fame first, which I wasn’t retired yet. Then they wanted me to be the GM of Raw second, and then they wanted me to wrestle. I thought the order should have been switched around, I should have wrestled first, been GM second, and then Hall Of Fame last. But unfortunately, WWE had other plans and that’s the way it goes. Nothing I could do about.

I’m not sure what it was. I’m sure it had a lot to do with me leaving the company in 2006. There were some bitter words that were exchanged. So, when I came back, I knew it wouldn’t be the same. But I wanted to do it for the fans, for the WWE Universe that supported me all those seven years that I was in WWE and also supported me in TNA for 11 years. So, I wanted to back there and have my final matches and retire.

I actually knew that they were probably going to stick it to me, and that was okay. I totally understand. And don’t forget, I had a painkiller problem, I had injured necks, I broke my neck four times in WWE. So, they also looked at me as somewhat of a liability and they didn’t want to take a chance with me. I completely understood.”

Kurt Angle began his second run in the WWE on April 3, 2017 as the new RAW General Manager. He made his in-ring return at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, alongside Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

Angle wrestled and lost against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35. This would be his final match as a professional wrestler.

