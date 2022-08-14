“I look at Vince more as a father figure” – Brock Lesnar on his relation with Vince McMahon

In one of his recent interviews, Brock Lesnar opened up about his relationship with former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar is a prominent name, be it pro wrestling or MMA. From holding the WWE title 10 times to becoming a UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock has been a money-making asset for WWE’s Vince McMahon and UFC’s Dana White. But, what kind of comradery does The Beast Incarnate share with both tycoons?

Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance on Pat McAfee’s show earlier this year where he candidly spoke about his pro wrestling venture, his personal life, and much more. The former champion also discussed his relationship with Dana and former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar sees Vince McMahon as a father figure as he has learned a lot from him

While speaking on the show, Lesnar shared what it is like to work in WWE and UFC. The Beast Incarnate also shared his gratitude towards Vince McMahon and Dana White. However, The Beast found it tough to compare both men.

Brock noted his relationship with Mr. McMahon is much different than with Dana. Sharing his 20-year-old love-hate relationship, The beast stated he sees Mr. McMahon more as a father figure as he met him at a very young age.

Moreover, Lesnar stated he learned a lot from Vince McMahon, and that helped him conduct business with UFC’s Dana White. He said:

“Vince [McMahon] and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good… I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure because I’ve learned a lot of things from him. And I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana [White].”

During the show, The Beast Incarnate also shared his initial retirement plans but at the same time, claimed that he is enjoying his current WWE run. From beaking the table to mimicking Stone Cold, Brock in his conversation with SmackDown’s commentator, Pat McAfee, was a delight to watch.

“If He’s Gone, I’m Gone…” Brock’s recent walkout before SmackDown goes live

No doubt, the whole pro wrestling world was astonished when Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22. , But it appears, that WWE’s Blue Brand also felt the effect as multiple news sources noted that after hearing Vince’s departure, Brock left the building.

Brock Lesnar was advertised for the July 22th episode of SmackDown. It was also reported that the whole SmackDown was booked to revolve around Lesnar. But, all had to be re-written after the backstage controversy. Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez took to Twitter and wrote:

Brock’s line was some derivative of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone.” — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

However, things were sorted as Brock returned during the ending moments of the show. The Beast Incarnate was booked against Money in the Bank winner, Theory in a vicious segment. Brock Lesnar will be challenging The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.