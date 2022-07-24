“Are you ready for the showbiz?” – Former WWE Employee shares the first conversation between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

Former Hardcore Champion Gerald Brisco recently shared how the first-ever meeting between Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar went.

In his 20 years in the company, Brock Lesnar has shared a bitter-sweet relationship with his boss, Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate has openly shared that he sees his WWE boss as a father figure and still carries his teachings. However, Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently shared an interesting anecdote related to Mr. McMahon and Brock. Brisco is the one who found Lesnar and brought him to WWE in early 2002.

Recently, the former WWE backstage producer was in a conversation with Sportskeeda where he shared what was Vince McMahon’s reaction when he saw Brock Lesnar.

Gerald Brisco states Vince McMahon complimented Brock Lesnar and shook hands with him

While speaking on the show, Brisco detailed how was the first conversation between Vince and Brock Lesner. The former WWE employee claimed Mr. McMahon caught a glimpse of Brock Lesnar from the corner and could not resist. The chairman of the board walked to Brock and introduced himself with a handshake.

The Hall of Famer revealed that Mr. McMahon even hailed the newly signed superstar for winning the National Championship. Brisco said:

“All of a sudden, he just dead stopped in his tracks, turns, walks over, grabs Brock’s hand, shakes his hand, and says, ‘I’m Vince McMahon. Young man, congratulations on winning your National Championship…”

Moreover, the former backstage producer praised Brock Lesnar’s confidence even at the early stage of his career. He shared that when Vince asked Brock whether he was ready for showbiz, Brock replied:

“I’ve been ready all my life for showbiz.”

Brisco seemed surprised and at the same time, impressed with the way Brock conversed with Mr. McMahon.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer also shared how he had to convince the management to sign Brock Lesner.

The Hall of Famer won the WWE 24×7 championship at the age of 73

Brisco retired from pro wrestling in 1985 but worked with WWE backstage as a producer. The Hall of Famer is credited to introduce stars like Brock and Hulk Hogan to WWE. However, he did enjoy a decent in-ring run between 1997 and 2000 as he won the Hardcore Championship twice.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer appeared in a funny backstage segment on the RAW Reunion in 2019. Brisco even pinned his former partner Pat Patterson to win the 24/7 Championship.

Nevertheless, Gerald Brisco left WWE in 2020 after a lengthy run of 36 years. The Hall of Famer may not be a popular name for today’s generation, but the veteran deserves all the appreciation for introducing legends to the pro wrestling industry.

