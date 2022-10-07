Saraya Formerly Known as Paige in WWE Has Been Officially Cleared by AEW Doctors to Wrestle!

Good news for the fans of Paige, a.k.a Saraya, as Dave Meltzer claims AEW doctors have given her a green signal to wrestle.

Saraya made her AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite last month. However, there were questions about her role in the company as she retired from in-ring action in 2018. During her WWE days in 2017, Paige suffered a neck injury putting an end to her wrestling career.

It has been almost five years since that accident, and she has done her best to get back in shape. For those that never lost hope, there are new reports that will surely make your day!

Dave Meltzer claims Saraya is cleared by AEW officials to wrestle again

When Saraya made her debut last month, there were a few rumors that claimed she would wrestle for AEW. However, nothing concrete was revealed at that time.

She had a couple of face-offs with Britt Baker and co. But in her three appearances so far, the former WWE women’s champion did not wrestle once.

However, in the recent episode of AEW Dynamite when Saraya got mocked by the former AEW Women’s Champion for never getting a clearance from the doctors she got into a brawl.

Chaos erupts after the match and @Saraya sends a message to the world – #AEW is HER HOUSE indeed! #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RFoiQEB8gh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

Now, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has given some clarification regarding the in-ring status of Saraya. Meltzer has reported that the doctors in AEW have given her a green signal to wrestle.

He stated that AEW doctor Dr. Michael Sampson has cleared Saraya to be back in the ring. Dave Meltzer also noted that the former WWE women’s champion will potentially be feuding with Britt Braker. He stated:

“Saraya was officially cleared by Dr. Michael Sampson. She looks to be feuding with Britt Baker.”

Well, if she is clear to wrestle, she will face The Dentist Britt Braker soon because AEW has already laid a foundation for the feud.

Paige left WWE because she wasn’t cleared by the doctors there

Saraya becoming All Elite! was a shock for many fans as they thought Triple H might get her back. She left the company earlier this year in July. But, with The Game looking over the creative, WWE fans were sure she would be back.

However, the doctors in WWE never cleared Paige to wrestle again. Eventually, she decided to move on and explore other options. And by the looks of it, Paige, who is now Saraya of AEW, will be back in the ring very soon.

