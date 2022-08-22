“I made my daughters watch wrestling” – WWE Hall of Famer gets a big shout out from Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone

WWE Hall of Famer has recently received a big shout-out from Legendary Hollywood Superstar Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone has revealed attributes much of his professional character development to professional wrestling. The statement from the legend comes despite being most well recognized for roles that portray him as a boxer. And the Hall of Famer whom the Hollywood Stalwart has given a shout-out is none other than Bruno Sammartino.

WWE Hall of Famer gets a big shout out from Sylvester Stallone

The Hollywood star recently appeared in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. On the platform, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he greatly appreciates the art form of professional wrestling. Citing that the ability to create and portray high-stakes drama and passion is what draws him to it.

Referring to Bruno Sammartino of WWE, the Hollywood gun said that the Hall of Famer is the one from whom the actor is inspired.

Describing his passion for wrestling the Hollywood star said it is all about getting swept up in the drama. Further speaking he said that it is the people like Bruno Sammartino, those are people that helped forge his personality and his outlook on life.

Referring to Bruno, Gorgeous George, Steve Reeves, Rocky Marciano and Rocky Marciano, Sylvester said that he loves the mythic qualities of wrestling. The actor further said that he has also made his daughters watch wrestling.

Sylvester Stallone has worked with many WWE Superstars and other professional wrestlers throughout the course of his film career. Some of the wrestlers with whom the Hollywood star has shared the screen include Batista, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and most recently John Cena.

“I love wrestling…It’s all about getting swept up in the drama. There’s a passion for that world, big time. People like Bruno Sammartino, are people that helped forge my personality and my outlook on life. Bruno, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano—especially Rocky Marciano. I love wrestling’s mythic qualities. I made my daughters watch wrestling—I wanted them to watch for the story,” said Sylvester Stallone.