“I was going to get f***ed up” – Former WWE wrestler revealed that Randy Orton arranged her to meet John Cena

Former women’s WWE wrestler has recently revealed that Randy Orton arranged for her to meet another WWE superstar, John Cena.

One of the former women’s WWE wrestlers has recently spoken up about the warm gesture of WWE sensation Randy Orton towards her. Randy Orton is one of the most respected wrestlers in pro wrestling today. The Viper is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and has done it all in the squared circle.

The former wrestler of WWE was associated with the wrestling company for a brief period. The former women’s wrestler heaped massive praise upon the WWE legend during a recent interview. The former WWE women’s wrestler who praised Randy is none other than Killer Kelly. Kelly recently had an interview with Record. Kelly shared a wholesome story about her time in WWE. She revealed that Randy Orton once contacted fellow WWE legend John Cena so that she could meet him.

Speaking about the viper on the platform Killer said that Randy Orton is the kindest person she knows. Further continuing Killer said that Randy went and found the wrestler turned Hollywood actor John Cena so that she could meet him. Orton is pretty much closer to his former wrestling rival John Cena. Both wrestlers hold immense respect for each other. It was undoubtedly an incredible gesture for Orton to arrange a meeting between Kelly and Cena.

On the career front, Randy Orton was once known to be a highly controversial entity backstage. As a young gun in WWE, he was notorious for being difficult to work with. But with the passage of time Orton has grown quite a bit over the past two decades or so.

Orton dealt with drug issues in the past. He spoke candidly about the same several years ago in a teaser video for a WWE DVD chronicling his career. Today the wrestler is considered a legend in the arena of professional wrestling and also is known to be a fantastic mentor to the stars of the future. Speaking about his drug issues which he faced in the past Orton said,

“All life was for me for a couple of years was how I was going to get f***ed up, it was pretty dark and gloomy and pretty sad. I had these problems, I had these things in my life that I was doing that could have potentially killed me.”