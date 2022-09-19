“I Mean, Really? Who Is LeBron James?” – When WWE Legend John Cena Challenged the Chosen One

WWE Legend John Cena once called out NBA icon LeBron James saying he will dribble his face like a Spalding basketball.

Superstars from NBA and WWE have often supported each other and sometimes even thrown challenges. In fact, legends like Dennis Rodman and Shaquille O’Neal have wrestled in the WWE ring. However, The Chosen One, LeBron James, received his challenge in a very unique way. The NBA icon was once called out by John Cena for a match in WWE.

In 2015, LeBron James and John Cena shared the silver screen for the Hollywood movie, Trainwreck. During one of its promoting events, the 16-time WWE champion delivered a hilarious monologue challenging the L-Train for a match.

John Cena mocked and roasted Lebron James through his promo

First thing first, it was not a real challenge and no WWE match has ever happened between the two. It was John Cena, just displaying the excellent mic work he has done in WWE for more than two decades.

Anyway, the Cenation Leader began by mocking LeBron James for his name which he claimed, sounded like two first names. He stated:

“All right, Mr, James. If that’s your real name. It sounds like you’re tramping around with two first names… I mean, really? Who is LeBron James?”

Not just that, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect went on to detail what he would do if the NBA star faced him in the WWE ring. Cena used his arsenal of words and sent a challenge to LeBron James using the metaphors and terminology of his very own game. He claimed that he will dribble the face of the NBA icon on the canvas like a basketball.

Well, the 2015 impromptu monologue of the WWE legend showed how good he will be as an actor. While LeBron James continued his legendary NBA career, John Cena established himself as a Hollywood star. The former 16-time champion received a lot of praise for his recent show, Peacemaker.

The Cenation Leader last appeared on WWE tv for his 20th anniversary

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and then went on to be the face of the company for a decade. However, he has now switched careers and is more focused on his acting venture.

Though he does make some occasional appearances to his so-called ‘First Home’. Earlier this year in June, John Cena completed his 20 years with WWE. The 16-time WWE champion celebrated the moment with his fans on the June 27, episode of RAW.

“For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you’ve also been kind enough to tell me when I don’t.”@JohnCena #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h6y2jp1dAb — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

Anyway, both LeBron James and John Cena, are thriving in their respective career paths. Although the chances of their match in WWE seem unlikely, the two icons could join hands for one more movie. Who knows, it could be a promo segment at one of WWE’s Premium Live Events.

