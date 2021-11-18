“I put those three pretty much in a class of their own” – Ric Flair names an AEW star and two WWE Stars in a class of their own

Ric Flair names an AEW star and two WWE Stars in a class of their own. The two time WWE Hall of Famer was full of praise for the trio.

Ric Flair is regarded as one of the best to have ever step foot inside a squared circle. He has been part of the wrestling business long after calling it a time. Flair has gone on to mentor several wrestlers and has worked in different capacities with several others.

In his new Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast, the Nature Boy claimed that to be the top guy one has to have wrestled multiple opponents with different styles. He mentioned three wrestlers he believes that have done this better than anyone else today. This elite list contains two wrestlers from the WWE and one from AEW.

“I think the fact that he’s (Kenny Omega) wrestled everybody, every style, around the world, that’s what it takes to really become a top guy in this business. You have to have had different opponents with different styles. I put him and AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and there’s a lot of good ones, but I put those three pretty much in a class of their own.”

Flair worked with Orton when the two were part of Evolution. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentored AJ Styles during his time in Impact. The two were part of a faction called Fortune (originally spelled Fourtune). Flair accompanied Andrade during his match with Omega earlier this year in AAA thereby allowing him to witness the Cleaner in action from the best seat in the arena.

