“The people around him don’t want to make it happen” – Bobby Lashley claims he is purposely being kept away from Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley claims he is purposely being kept away from Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion has been looking for a match against the Beast Incarnate for quite some time now.

It is an open secret that Bobby Lashley wants to take on Brock Lesnar inside the squared circle. However, that hasn’t happened yet despite the two being in the same promotion. Many believed that the match would eventually take place when Lashley won the WWE Championship but he went on to face Gioldberg at SummerSlam instead while Lesnar turned his attention towards Roman Reigns.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez, Lashley revealed that the reason why the two have never shared the ring is due to Lesnar’s people not wanting it to happen. The Almighty added that he was ready and prepared for a match and could take on Lesnar anytime.

“Because the people around him don’t want to make it happen. I’m always prepared. I am in my final run, I have a few years left, but I am open for anything. I train, I’m always in shape, I’m always ready to go. So, it’s never something where you have to call me up and you have to wait months and weeks, I am ready to go right now.”

Lashley then opened up about MVP’s contribution to his resurgence and credited him for his World Title reign.

“I came up with something before that I actually wanted to do myself, but after talking with MVP and him coming back, I was, like, ‘man, you know what? This might be something better for you. I still have a lot more in the tank, so let’s start running together.’

“ MVP is one of those guys where, one of my favorite quotes, ‘sometimes you have to believe in someone else’s belief in you.’

“I think that is the biggest thing that MVP brought to the table with The Hurt Business. Because, not only myself but Shelton and Cedric, he really brought out their full potential. He got those guys the Tag Titles and he got me a World Title. It’s cool to make money and work with your friends, that’s what we are able to do.

“I think those times are going to keep rolling. I think we have so much more to go, I think we have another title run and another main event and a lot of things to go. So, MVP is my dude.”

Bobby Lashley will represent Team RAW in the traditional the 5-on-5 elimination match against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Survivor Series will air on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. It is scheduled to take place this Sunday on November 21, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

