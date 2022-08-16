Wrestling

“I Really Took It To Heart” – Rey Mysterio reveals that he thought WWE would not sign him

Rey Mysterio Jim Ross
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"The opposition seem to be doing a lot of talking": Ben Stokes reacts on Dean Elgar downplaying England's 'Bazball' approach ahead of Lord's Test
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Rey Mysterio Jim Ross
“I Really Took It To Heart” – Rey Mysterio reveals that he thought WWE would not sign him

Multi-time champion Rey Mysterio recently shared the conversation he had with former WWE Head of…