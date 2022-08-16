“I Really Took It To Heart” – Rey Mysterio reveals that he thought WWE would not sign him

Multi-time champion Rey Mysterio recently shared the conversation he had with former WWE Head of Talent Relations, Jim Ross.

The Master of the 619 has been one of the most liked WWE superstars throughout his career. For those who might not know, Rey Mysterio was initially signed with WCW where he worked for 5 years. But, when the company was purchased by WWE in 2001, Mysterio wasn’t sure whether he will be on the purchase list of WWE.

The King of Lucha recently sat with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport where he opened up about his wrestling venture in Mexico, his time in WWE, and more. Mysterio also revealed an interesting chat he had with the former WWE commentator and Talent Head, Jim Ross(JR).

Rey Mysterio thought Jim Ross indirectly told him WWE was uninterested

During the early 2000s, alongside being a commentator, Ross also worked as an Executive Vice President of Talent Relations in WWE. The Hall of Famer was one of those who hired new superstars.

So, when WWE bought WCW, Ross had a conversation with Rey Mysterio. The former commentator expressed WWE’s interest in him and asked him to wait until his WCW contract expires. But, Mysterio took the chat otherwise and took things to heart.

While speaking on the show, Rey Mysterio admitted that his initial impression was JR politely told him WWE doesn’t want him. He said:

“So when they bought out WCW, JR spoke to me and said, ‘Rey we’re definitely interested in bringing you in. Just wait for your contract to run out… We’ll sit down and talk business.’ I was like, ‘Sure, sure, thank you.’ I felt like that was a polite way of saying, ‘We don’t want you,’ so I really took it to heart..”

However, Rey Mystery shared how that panned out good for him as he went back to Mexico and wrestled there. The Master of the 619 was finally signed by WWE in early 2002.

Anyway, WWE recently celebrated Mysterio’s 20 years in the company. Currently, Rey Mysterio is working in the tag team division alongside his son, Dominick Mysterio.

The first-son duo is also the first-ever to win the tag-team gold in WWE

Mysterio has been a champion many times in his career. But, his win at the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view last year must surely be close to his heart. It’s because, not only did The Master of the 619 become a tag team champion, but he also did so with his son, Dominick. Moreover, both became the first father-son duo to win the tag-team championships in WWE.

Nevertheless, Mysterio is still signed with WWE and it appears, he will be hanging around for a few more years. Who knows, fans might see a reign of The Ultimate Underdog one more time.

