“I See What You’re Doing” – Former WWE Superstar Recalls John Cena Catching Her Pouring Her Drinks Out Into a Plant

Ex-WWE star Maria Kanellis recently shared how John Cena reacted when he once caught her not drinking at a party.

Most WWE fans might not know Maria Kanellis very well since she never won a big championship in the company. Well, the former WWE Diva was once featured in an onscreen romantic angle with none other than John Cena.

Maria entered WWE in 2005 and was inserted in an angle with Cena in 2006. The onscreen couple also featured in a mixed tag team match against Edge and Lita the same year.

Recently, the former WWE superstar appeared on Interviews with James where she recollected her time in WWE, ROH, and more. Maria talked about many things including her former mixed tag team partner.

Maria Kanellis shared her best John Cena story

During the interview, a fan asked Maria to share her best John Cena story to which she gagged that she won’t share. But then she paused for a moment to remember and recalled a moment when The Cenation Leader caught her pouring her drinks into a plant. The incident took place at a party where both Cena and Maria were present.

Maria Kanellis revealed that she used to hang out with everybody but was never a big fan of heavy drinking. Especially when she had to wake up early the next morning. But anyway, she was at a party but she was not drinking. Rather than drinking, she would go and pour her drinks into a plant.

The former WWE superstar stated that John Cena had seen her not drinking. He came, and just let her know that he knew. Maria stated that Cena respected the fact that she came out with all of them. She said:

“I [Maria Kanellis] always would go out with everybody, but I really didn’t like drinking that much… I would go out… hold the drink… All night, I had been pouring my drinks out into a plant. And apparently, John [Cena] had seen me… And he’s like, ‘I see what you’re doing… But I respect that… Thanks for coming out, kid.'”

Maria Kanellis noted that John Cena was very understanding and never brought up the topic ever again. She said she had a good relationship with Cena and always felt free to ask him anything about the sport.

Maria Kanellis is the first-ever pregnant champion in WWE history

Despite never winning any major championship, Maria has still managed to get her name written in the WWE history books. In her second run (2017-2019) with the company, she made history when she won the 24×7 champion in 2019. By pinning her husband Mike Kanellis, Maria became the first-ever pregnant champion in WWE.

Anyway, while John Cena is in Hollywood now, Maria alongside her husband, made her AEW debut recently.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.