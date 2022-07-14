Wrestling

“I think he saw it as an opportunity” – WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon undervalued a former multi-time world champion

Road Dogg talks about Sting
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
The Undertaker feels that the former RAW Champion is on a whole other level
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Road Dogg talks about Sting
“I think he saw it as an opportunity” – WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon undervalued a former multi-time world champion

Former D-Generation X member Road Dogg recently talked about how Vince McMahon booked Sting on…