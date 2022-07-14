“I think he saw it as an opportunity” – WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon undervalued a former multi-time world champion

Former D-Generation X member Road Dogg recently talked about how Vince McMahon booked Sting on his WWE debut.

Sting isn’t a rookie name when it comes to pro wrestling. The Icon has proved his worth in WCW and TNA by holding the world title 21-times in his legendary career. However, Sting made his first-ever WWE appearance during the 2014 Survivor Series. The Hall of Famer helped team Cena to defeat Team Authority, setting up his match against Triple H at Wrestlemania 31. But, according to former WWE star Road Dogg, Vince McMahon did not see any potential in Sting and instead used him.

Recently, Road Dogg made an appearance on Sportskeeda‘s The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Vince Russo. The duo was asked to pin their views on how they think Vince McMahon booked Sting in 2014. The former DX member gave his honest thoughts on the booking decisions in regards to ‘The Icon’ Sting.

Road Dogg claims Vince McMahon underestimated Sting and used him as a stepping stone

While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, the Hall of Famer talked about Sting’s WWE debut and why Vince McMahon booked him to lose against Triple H. Dogg believes McMahon undervalued Sting and used him as a stepping stone for Triple H.

The former WWE star also feels his ex-boss might have thought Sting was old and could not work 300 days for him. Hence, he booked him to lose against The Game at Wrestlemania 31. Dogg also asserted that Vince used Sting to hype Triple H’s fight against The Rock at Wrestlemania 32. He said:

“This is going to get me in some trouble, but this is just the truth. I don’t know what value Vince McMahon saw in Sting. Like, he was an older gentleman at the time, he was not going to come back and work 300 days a year for me [McMahon]…”

Moreover, Dogg also said that Vince’s booking decisions sucked as The Rock and Triple H didn’t even happen. And WWE missed an opportunity to utilize a legend like Sting.

The Icon left WWE, came out of retirement and signed with rival promotion

Sting did not have a good run with WWE as he wrestled only 4 four matches in his six years with the company. His last fight was against Seth Rollins in 2015.

So, just like in his early times, Sting had to figure out his way outside WWE. The Icon left the WWE in 2020 and signed with All Elite Wrestling(AEW), coming out of retirement at 62. Sting wrestled his first match in AEW on March 7, 2021, at the Revolution pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer tagged alongside Darby Allen to defeat Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) in a cinematic Street Fight match.

