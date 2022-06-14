“I think just Hunter” – WWE Legend Ric Flair says Triple H was considered to retire him from WWE at WrestleMania 24

While answering a fan question, Ric Flair names Triple H as the one who was to wrestle him in his retirement match in WWE.

The 2008 WrestleMania saw Ric Flair wrestling in the squared circle for the last time in WWE. Although he wrestled in other promotions after that, Flair’s last match in WWE was against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. But, according to the 2-time Hall of Famer, Michaels was not the one who was going to retire him.

On a recent episode of his ‘To Be The Man‘ show, The Dirtiest Player in the Game recalled his retirement match while talking about his WWE career. Moreover, he answered fan questions like whether any other superstar was considered to be his last opponent. In fact, Flair shared how Shawn Michaels was selected as his final opponent in WWE.

Ric Flair says Triple H was considered as his opponent at Wrestlemania 24

Recently, WWE legend Ric Flair talked about his retirement match against Shawn Michaels. The Former 16-time champion also revealed the alternative plans for his 2008 retirement match.

On the show, a fan questions The Nature Boy if he considered other Superstars to be his opponent at WrestleMania 24. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer replies by naming his former Evolution MemberTriple H as an alternative option for his retirement match. Flair also mentions Randy Orton, but they only thought of Triple H.

“I think just Hunter [Triple H]. Yeah, I don’t think Randy[Orton]. I wrestled Randy in a way through. Randy was gracious enough.” Ric Flair answered.

Although Flair did not disclose why Triple H did not retire him, he did share the story of how HBK was chosen.

Shawn Michaels wanted to face Ric Flair in his last match

While speaking on the show, Ric Flair also shared how Shawn Michaels became the one to retire him. Flair stated that Micheals wanted to retire him and was even willing to do the retirement speech. It was Michaels who pitched the idea to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The 16-time world champion also expressed his appreciation towards Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being willing to fight him in his last match. The 2-time Hall of Famer stated:

“Shawn[Michaels] wanted to do it. As a matter of fact, I’m so flattered – I think about this – Shawn said, ‘Why can’t I do the retirement speech too?’ I mean, I was so flattered that both he and Hunter [Triple H] wanted to do this.”

Nevertheless, the 73-year-old veteran is stepping into the ring one last time. Ric Flair will wrestle one last match at Starrcast V on July 31st of this year.

