“I think Randy is correct” – WWE Hall of Famer agrees with Randy Orton on NXT superstars not protecting their opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently talked about Randy Orton’s statement on NXT superstars and their wrestling style.

Randy Orton made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before Wrestlemania. The Apex Predator talked about a lot of personal things on the show. Speaking on the show, Randy Orton made a statement about NXT Superstars and the art of protecting the opponent. Orton voiced his disapproval of the work of stars from the developmental territory. He assessed that NXT Superstars have no idea of what they’re doing in the ring.

WWE Legend Road Dogg pins his opinion and supports Randy Orton’s statement on NXT Superstars

In his appearance on the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg agreed with the statement made by Randy Orton.

He said that The Viper was right in his assessment. Dogg further stated that NXT stars are not perfect and are still learning the in-ring craft. Road Dogg said:

“I don’t disagree with him at all. For him to say they don’t know what they’re doing, I guess you can say that and he’s right to an extent, but they know what they’re doing. They just don’t do it perfectly yet and I don’t expect them to.”

The Hall of Famer further empathized with those NXT superstars who got a call up to the main roster. He said that they were brought up during the pandemic without performing in front of a live crowd.

“So I totally understand where Randy is coming from. I think Randy is correct, but sometimes guys go up there really early and never worked anywhere before. Some guys started during the pandemic and never worked in front of a live crowd.” Dogg commented.

An important pro wrestling skill that The Viper believes is lacking in NXT stars

Earlier this year, while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton talked about his in-ring experience with some of the NXT superstars. He also pointed out how the art of protecting the opponent is not taught in WWE NXT. He stated:

“That’s unfortunate, but the art to professional wrestling, like when Vince was on he talked about your number one priority above all being protecting your opponent, that’s not taught necessarily in NXT, and I know that because I’ve been in the ring with guys that came from NXT and they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”

In his media calls in the past, Randy Orton also criticized the wrestling style of NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa. He stated that risking their body by performing high-risk moves will eventually shorten their WWE careers.

