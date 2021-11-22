“I think there’s going to be some moves made” – Roman Reigns discusses a possible move to Hollywood

Roman Reigns discusses a possible move to Hollywood. The WWE Universal Champion teased a move to the silver screen in the future.

Roman Reigns has had a very successful career in the WWE. He is undoubtedly the biggest star in the company today. Reigns has successfully managed to take over from John Cena who did the same following the departure of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Also read: Kurt Angle lavishes massive praise on AEW Superstar

Unlike the two however, Reigns has barely made a splash in the world beyond WWE, although the Tribal Chief is confident that his time in the squared circle has prepared him for success outside of it. During a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Reigns discussed the possibility of transitioning to Hollywood like his predecessors.

Roman Reigns discusses a possible move to Hollywood

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.”

“That’s something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me.”

Reigns has yet to star in a Hollywood flick. However, he has made a few appearances in some major movies. His most notable appearance was in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which featured him alongside The Rock himself.

Click here for more Wrestling News