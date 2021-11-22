“He was the most talented superstar that never went to WWE” – Kurt Angle lavishes massive praise on AEW Superstar

Kurt Angle lavishes massive praise on AEW Superstar. The WWE Hall of Famer had a lot of positive things to say about the AEW star.

Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best wrestler to have ever laced a pair of boots. He was very entertaining to watch regardless of the promotion he performed in. His influence on the current generation is very visible and the Olympic Gold Medalist was recently acknowledged by AEW Superstar Kenny Omega who praised the WWE Hall of Famer during a chiropractic session on YouTube.

Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for the kind words. I hope that massage/adjustment was good! 😃 https://t.co/CMPIvhJNM1 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 17, 2021



Angle took to his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, to talk about the Cleaner. He revealed his admiration for the former AEW World Champion and even compared him to Rey Myterio before calling him the biggest and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE.

“That means a lot to me, what Kenny said. To be in that position, to be able to have someone line Kenny Omega look up to me. That’s a true honor because the kid is incredible.

“What he has been able to do the past ten years in professional wrestling, over in Japan, here in the United States. He was the biggest star and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE. And he will go down in history as that if he never did go to WWE. I mean, his success, what he has had in Japan, and in AEW, phenomenal.

“I haven’t seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say that he is every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio. And he belongs in that upper echelon of talents; one of the greatest workers in the business today.”

Kenny Omega recently fought Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear. The Cowboy beat his long time nemesis to finally climb the top of the mountain. Omega on the other hand is expected to be out of action as he’s scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries.

Angle was sympathetic towards the AEW star and his condition but commented that it was something he had to do.

“I saw that, and you know what? It’s a tough business. You’re going to have injuries, and you’re going to have surgeries, and it’s unfortunate because this is in the prime of his career, but he’s going to have to do what he has to do.”

