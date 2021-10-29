“I think we can pull that one off” – Matt Riddle discusses a potential match with Goldberg in 2022

Matt Riddle discusses a potential match with Goldberg in 2022. The Original Bro has had his differences with the WWE Hall of Famer in the past.

Matt Riddle wears his heart on his sleeves. That however, brings a lot of trouble his way, During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Riddle admitted that his past comments has got him in trouble with the higher ups.

Also read: WWE Star reacts to fan asking him to join AEW on social media

He said:

“I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don’t want to upset the higher ups, and I said something about, not gonna mention the exact name, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. That can be anybody, but he wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle on some merch, and he didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious but not everybody thinks like me.”

Matt Riddle discusses a potential match with Goldberg in 2022

Riddle discussed both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg as well. Despite his desire to fight Brock Lesnar, he did not see himself working with the Beast Incarnate any time soon. However, according to him, a match with Goldberg could be a reality as early as next year.

“I still want the match with Brock. I promised him I wouldn’t call him out anymore. He asked me not to a couple years ago at Royal Rumble, so I respect your wishes Mr. Beast. I won’t call you out, but I’ll say this, Bill, Bill Goldberg, I’ll be honest, I think I’ve grown on the guy.

I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen. We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.

I think we can get that match. I think we pull that one out. No promises but I’m hoping by 2022, we get Riddle vs. Goldberg. It will sell tickets.Out of those match-ups, I see that one happening, being the most realistic.”

Click here for more Wrestling News