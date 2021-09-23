“It’s more important than moves” – Becky Lynch states what she thinks is the most important aspect of pro-wrestling

Becky Lynch states what she thinks is the most important aspect of pro-wrestling. The SmackDown women’s champion detailed her reason why.

Professional wrestling is a lot of things to many people. Watching big men go head to head or agile wrestlers displaying their athletic prowess, there’s a lot of variety in it for everyone. Regardless, there is a lot of discussion on what is its most important aspect.

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with METRO. The man was asked what her opinion was and she was quick to point out that it was not the moves. Instead, she believes it is much more important to be able to connect with the crowd.

“I think…that the connection with the crowd is the most important thing. It’s more important than moves, it’s more important than anything, being able to connect with an audience. I feel like that is something I got fairly early on – whether or not I was any good, it was just being able to connect with an audience. And two, was story above all else. I think sometimes, as wrestlers who love wrestling, we want to have a good wrestling match in spite of story. Does that make sense?”

“That can sometimes convolute things, and, really, the things that everybody remember is story, it’s not moves. It’s not flips. It’s not Canadian Destroyers. It’s a story, and how that whole story makes you feel. And that’s what we do, we’re storytellers. I think I learned that fairly early on that that’s more important.”

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules this Sunday with her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

