“I tried it and it doesn’t fly for me” – Seth Rollins gives his honest opinion on Scripted Promos

Seth Rollins gives his honest opinion on Scripted Promos. The SmackDown Savior revealed his method of preparations for promo segments.

Seth Rollins is one of the better promos in the game. The former WWE and Universal Champion is one of the more reliable performers on the mic and it has been very evident in his ongoing fued with Edge. While speaking with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, he revealed that none of his promos were put down on paper.

Rollins is a believer in being able to adjust to the change on the fly. The idea of writing a promo on a piece of paper and memorizing them is one he says that doesn’t really work for him. Instead he just understands the angle and says what he has to say.

“I would say I do almost zero percent scripted in the sense that, I don’t write things down on a piece of paper and read them and memorize them in that way. That doesn’t really work for me. Scripted in the sense that, I have a pretty good idea of what I want to say when I go out to the ring and grab a microphone, but it’s not written down. It’s like it’s written in a tablet in my head. There is no piece of paper for me. I can’t do that. I tried it and it doesn’t fly for me.”

Rollins will face Edge at the biggest party of the summer.

Rollins runed Edge’s chance of winning the Universal Championship back at Money in the Bank because he believed that he deserved to be in the match instead.

He interferred in Edge’s match against Roman Reigns and cost him the win.

Edge will now seek vengeance at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. It will be the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology. It will also be the first to take place on a Saturday since the 1992 event; although it will be the first to air live on a Saturday.

