“Brock is not going to come back for me” – Bobby Lashley details how he could get his Dream Match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley details how he could get his Dream Match against Brock Lesnar. The WWE Champion has been very vocal about wanting to face the Beast Incarnate.

To go head to head with Brock Lesnar is equivavalent to willingly submit yourself to a world of pain. For Bobby Lashley though, there’s no other way he’d spend his Sunday Night. The Almighty has long spoken of his desire to fight the Beast Incarnate and believes that it may very well still be a possibility.

Also read: Seth Rollins names female wrestler he has better chemistry with than Becky Lynch

Appearing as a guest on the Battleground Podcast this week, the WWE Champion spoke about the possibility of a match with Lesnar at Wrestlemania. He stated that there was a way for him to get Lesnar’s attention and it was already around his waist.

Bobby Lashley details how he could get his Dream Match against Brock Lesnar

“Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it’s either me or Roman. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners.”

Lashley is currently scheduled to face Goldberg at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. This will be the first match between them.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. It will be the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology. It will also be the first to take place on a Saturday since the 1992 event; although it will be the first to air live on a Saturday.

Click here for more Wrestling News