“I want to get on the screens in Hollywood” – WWE Star aspires sharing the screen in Hollywood With The Rock and John Cena

One of the Superstars of WWE has expressed the desire to share the screen in Hollywood alongside The Rock and John Cena.

WWE wrestlers turned actors Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and John Cena are prime examples of how to make it big in the film industry. These personalities of WWE have been inspiring various other budding wrestlers. Inspiring to follow their path in making it big in the world of celluloid.

The current lot of WWE consists of Seth Rollins who has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of the big wrestlers. And now, there is one more superstar of WWE who has expressed the desire of entering the world of celluloid.

The superstar recently mentioned in an interview that working alongside The Rock and John Cena would be a dream come true. The current RAW champion is one of WWE’s top performers at the moment and quite possibly has the potential to make it big in Hollywood. Also because current WWE stars have a lot more opportunities now to make the transition as compared to the past. The superstar is certainly going to enter the industry of movies, Hollywood.

The superstar of WWE who has expressed the desire to share the screen in Hollywood alongside The Rock and John Cena is none other than Binaca Belair. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Bianca shared her thoughts on potentially working in Hollywood. She said that she is a superstar right now and is loving what she is doing. The women’s RAW champion further said that she wants to perfect the craft. And then want to see how far she can go with solidifying her legacy here in WWE.

Speaking about her dream of working in Hollywood Binaca said that she wants to get on the screens in Hollywood. Revealing the role she aspires to play Binaca said that she may play the role of a superhero. She further said she may get in a movie with Dwayne and Cena one day. The women’s wrestler revealed that working with wrestlers turned actors The Rock and John Cena would be a dream come true on her part.

“I’m a WWE Superstar right now. I love doing what I do. And I wanna continue to perfect this craft. And see how far I can go with solidifying my legacy here in WWE. But of course, I want to get on the screens in Hollywood. And maybe play a superhero out there. Or maybe get in a movie with The Rock or John Cena one day. That would be a dream come true for me,” said Binaca Belair.