“‘I want to win’ is not enough, There needs to be some more” – John Cena discusses what it takes to be a Perfect Heel in WWE

John Cena recently talked about his heel turn and expressed his opinions on how to be a Perfect Heel in WWE.

Lately, WWE Legend John Cena has been enjoying his success in Hollywood with shows like ‘Peacemaker’ and has not worked in an in-ring program last year’s SummerSlam. Recently, the future WWE Hall of Famer conversed about being a heel in WWE. He also illustrated what it takes to be a perfect heel.

Even though John Cena has teased his heel turn many times, it actually never happened since he turned babyface in 2003.

The Cenation Leader details how to be a Perfect Heel in WWE

Recently, John Cena was interviewed by Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa, The Cenation Leader was there to promote the WWE Evil series on Peacock. WWE Evil focuses on some of the top bad guys in WWE history. While talking to Alfred Konuwa, Cena gave his opinion on what makes a great heel. He said:

“As a heel, you should always lean toward the side of virtue, so I think [a good heel is] someone who thinks what they’re doing is virtuous, but it’s really genuinely evil. can’t look past their own truth, and what they do is genuinely evil.”

Cena also revealed what happens behind the curtains when he sits with his in-ring opponents. He further explained how the whole storyline is not just about winning or being a champion.

“When I sit down with an opponent in WWE, it’s not to have a Kung Fu-style exhibition. We discuss why we are fighting. And we will get to the bottom of that, because ‘I want to win’ is not enough. ‘I want to be a champion’ is not enough. There needs to be some more.”

“Normally, as a good guy, you lean on the side of virtue, and the bad guy is the one who leans away from it. That’s a great start, but as WWE gets to building these personalities more and more, I think the actual answer is shades of grey.” He explained.

The time when John Cena was a Heel in a WWE

For those who started watching Cena after 2003, this might come as a surprise for them. During his initial run in WWE, John Cena was one of the most entertaining Heels in WWE. But since he turned babyface back in late 2003, fans never got to see Heel Cena again.

Although, it was almost evident that Cena was going to turn heel during his feud with the Rock in 2012-2013. But that too did not happen. Now that the Cenation Leader is more focused on his Hollywood career right now, the chances are very slim that fans will ever see a heel turn of John Cena.

