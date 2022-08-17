“I was already a made man”- WWE legend reveals why he turned down the offer to break the Undertaker’s WrestleMania winning streak

The Rated R superstar Edge reveals why he turned down the offer to end the legendary WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker.

The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway was well-known for his WrestleMania winning streak. A lot of legends tried to conquer the streak and failed until “The one in 21-1” Brock Lesnar put a stop to it. After Lesnar, The Undertaker suffered a loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Before the streak ended courtesy of Brock Lesnar, a lot of previous challengers were reportedly offered to break it. One of them was the Rated R Superstar, Edge. The duo’s rivalry was a historic one that started in the year 2007 when Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Taker and claimed his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship.

Their rivalry continued and both arrived at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 where Edge submitted to the “Hell’s Gate”. Thus, the streak continued to live. Speaking on ESPN+’s SportsNation, Edge spilled that he was proffered the chance to be the guy who ends the streak, to which Edge adamantly said no.

“In the lead-up to it, I was asked, ‘What do you think about ending The Streak’ and I said no,” Edge said. “Adamantly no. I don’t think it ever should’ve ended until what we knew was his final WrestleMania, and then even no. I just didn’t think it was right.”

Given that ending the streak would’ve catapulted Edge’s career, The Rated R Superstar still believed that he didn’t have to be the one. Out of respect for Taker’s streak and legacy, Edge never wanted the streak to end, and even if it did have to, the opportunity should go to someone who needed it more. According to Edge, “Roman Reigns was the guy to do it”. At that juncture in his career, Edge had accomplished almost everything hence ending the streak of The Phenom did not pique his interest.

Edge thinks that Brock Lesnar didn’t need to be the “one in 21 and 1”

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Edge gave his thoughts on how he would have loved to see Roman Reigns end the streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to Edge, Brock Lesnar did not need the honor of ending the Undertaker’s winning streak as Brock had already done it all.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I felt I didn’t need it because by that point, I was already established. I was already a made man, and why give an already made man that feather in the cap? “Brock Lesnar didn’t need it. He’s already made. Put that huge, neon-flashing sign, ‘I ended Undertaker’s Streak’, on a new player that you know is gonna be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation.”

With regards to Roman Reigns, Edge stated that Roman deserved the opportunity more and by letting him end the streak, fans would’ve seen the true passing of the torch.