“I smashed him” – John Cena will never come back says his WWE arch-rival

The arch-rival of John Cena at WWE says that he has smashed Cena and the Leader of Cenation will never come back to WWE.

WWE wrestler turned Hollywood actor John Cena is unarguably one of the greatest wrestlers in the company of WWE. The 16-time world champion in WWE is rated among the top WWE wrestlers of all time. However, Cena has been no longer related to the company on a full-time basis. The development took place on the back of the wrestler getting engaged with Hollywood. But, this did not make the wrestler forget his wrestling home.

Cena makes sure that he always brings joy to the faces of his wrestling fans by marking his presence in WWE. The Leader of Cenation recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE. Debuting back in 2002 on SmackDown, fans still remember his iconic “Ruthless Aggression” reply to Kurt Angle. On the occasion, the wrestler turned actor made his presence in the company which brought a lot of joy to the faces of the fans and followers of John Cena and professional wrestling.

John Cena will never come back says his WWE arch-rival

Recently, WWE shared a video on its official Instagram handle from a live event. The video saw the arch-rival of John Cena noticing a fan wearing Cena’s gear at ringside. The wrestler looked at the fan and said that he has smashed Cena and he is never making a comeback.

The wrestler who made the announcement is none other than The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Noticing a fan wearing Cena’s gear at ringside, The Tribal Chief stayed true to his character and looked at the fan and claimed “I smashed him” and added, “he’s never coming back”. Reigns then continued his entrance as the fans in attendance cheered him on.

Ever since the company of WWE started to push Rollins heavily as a babyface after the break-up of The Shield, he has always been compared to the Cenation Leader. The company even booked a “passing the torch” match between the two at WWE No Mercy 2017. The match resulted in Reigns defeating the legend, John Cena. But, fans never really got behind him until his heel turn and the subsequent debut of The Tribal Chief character.

John Cena made his return to WWE and challenged Rollins for his title at last year’s SummerSlam. The wrestling saga stayed true to its hype and the fans truly enjoyed the epic encounter. In the end, The Tribal Chief defeated Cena and retained his title in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021.