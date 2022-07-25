“I was like, ‘Damn, he’s not going to make it'” – Mark Henry calls this WWE wrestler as the greatest in the history of pro wrestling

Mark Henry recently revealed about the WWE wrestler he considers as one of the greatest in the history of pro wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has coined his opinion about whom he feels is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. The wrestler whom Henry named debuted around the same time when Mark did. Both the wrestlers later were part of the Nation of Domination faction. In addition, the wrestlers are close friends with each other and had also trained together at the start of their careers.

Mark Henry recently made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast. On the show, Henry spoke about the biggest character change in pro wrestling history. And he named that same wrestler as someone who made a huge change. The wrestler whom Mark Henry believes to be the greatest success in pro wrestling’s history is none other than the WWE sensation, The Rock.

Mark Henry terms this WWE wrestler as the greatest in the history of pro wrestling

The Hall of Famer feels that The People’s Champ initially wasn’t a favourite in the company but changed his character and did it his way to become a huge success story. The wrestling legend termed The Rock the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from. Further, he added that The Rock was not a favourite in football. It is to be noted that before becoming a pro wrestler, The Rock had tried his hand at becoming a footballer. He was a part of the Calgary Stampeders. Further, the wrestler turned actor was neither a favourite in wrestling.

Furthermore, Henry said that people had termed The Brahma Bull as ‘Rocky lite.’ Also, Henry revealed what he felt about The Rock. The legend said that The Rock is not going to make it big. Remembering the match between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, Henry said that the match was masterful.

“I will say he is the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from. He was not a favourite in football, in the locker room he was not a favourite in wrestling. People said he was ‘Rocky lite’ and I heard that from somebody that was a high up and I was like, ‘Damn, he’s not going to make it.’ And then when he changed and started doing it his way, look at him now. The match that he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin – Austin-Rock [was] masterful,” said Mark Henry.