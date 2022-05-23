“I was pissed that she got more money than me”- When Sasha Banks expressed her unhappiness about a new WWE Superstar getting paid more than her

5-time Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks once admitted to being angry at a new WWE Superstar getting paid more than her.

Sasha Banks’s dissatisfaction with WWE management doesn’t seem something new. The rift between the two has been growing over the years. In her appearance on a podcast last year, Banks went on to state that she wasn’t happy about a newcomer getting paid more than her.

The 5-time Raw Women’s Champion is currently entangled in a massive backstage controversy.

Sasha Banks was angry with Ronda Rousey getting paid more than her

On her appearance on ‘The Kurt Angle Show‘ last year, Sasha Banks talked about The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey. ‘The Boss’ voiced her true sentiment and revealed she was angry when Rousey signed with WWE. The Boss said she didn’t like that the former UFC star was getting more money than her. Banks also expressed her unhappiness with Rousey getting a bigger locker room and more time than her.

Although Sasha Banks acknowledged Rousey’s MMA accomplishments, she believed she was more skilled in the squared circle than the former UFC Champion. She said:

“I can only speak for myself; there might be a little tension. I don’t know real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, a bigger locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me! Who are you, and what do you do?’ Besides respecting everything that she has done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s why I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey.”

It is not the only instance when ‘The Boss’ has expressed her dismay with WWE management. The 5-time Raw Women’s Champion was recently suspended for her rebellion act backstage.

WWE’s Women’s Tag Team controversy and the indefinite suspension

Sasha Banks held the Women’s Tag Team title alongside Naomi till mid of May of this year. But, out of nowhere, the duo left their titles backstage and exited the building before an episode of WWE RAW. Reports suggest that Banks was dissatisfied with the way women’s tag team division was treated in the company.

After that, both superstars were punished for their actions and suspended indefinitely by the management. WWE took to Twitter and shared the news of their suspension.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

Nevertheless, with all the fuss circling around Sasha Banks and her past issues with WWE, things don’t look good for the 5-time Champion.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.