“I went, ‘I would love that” – Drew McIntyre reveals the person who named his sword ‘Angela’

Former two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently talked about his sword and revealed the person behind the name ‘Angela’.

Drew McIntyre has been carrying a sword whenever he enters the WWE ring since November 2020. The sword is McIntyre’s signature WWE weapon and has become a vital part of his ring entrance. In fact, the sword is named after Drew McIntyre’s mother, Angela. In one of his recent conversations, McIntyre reveals the whole story about how the sword was named Angela.

Drew McIntyre recalls how Vince McMahon anointed his sword as ‘Angela’

In a recent WWE UK video, McIntyre was seen alongside Welsh musician Tara Bandito promoting WWE’s UK event. The two-times WWE champion opened up about his “Kneel to the Steel” catchphrase. He also revealed the man behind his sword’s name. McIntyre recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon and shared how the name ‘Angela’ was finalized.

McIntyre stated he was thinking of proper wrestling-like names such as Bloody Bonnie or The Widowmaker. But, it was Vince McMahon who wanted the weapon to be named after McIntyre’s mother. The Scottish Warrior remembers Vince McMahon asking McIntyre his mother’s name and proposing that name for the sword.

While recalling his conversation with his boss, McIntyre stated:

“It was actually my boss, Mr. McMahon, Vince McMahon’s idea… I was thinking Bonnie, like Bloody Bonnie or something… He was like, ‘What’s your mother’s name?’ I went, ‘Angela.’ He went, ‘Would you like that?’ I went, ‘I would love that.'”

.@DMcIntyreWWE is brushing up on his Welsh courtesy of @TaraBandito ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle at @principalitysta in Cardiff! @visitwales Tickets for #WWECastle are still available ▶️ https://t.co/ihWsDPGhav pic.twitter.com/6kQ9QH5rhD — WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 8, 2022

However, not only did McMahon name the sword, but he was also the one who gifted it to the Scottish Warrior.

The Chairman of the Board gifted his weapon to the Scottish Warrior

On the November 16, 2020, episode of WWE Raw, the Scottish Warrior defeated Randy Orton for the WWE championship. Before the match, Sheamus handed Drew McIntyre a sword in a backstage segment. But, the real owner of the weapon was not Sheamus, it was Vince McMahon himself.

The Scottish Warrior sat with Ryan Satin for an interview in 2020, McIntyre revealed the sword was gifted to Vince McMahon by Stephanie and Triple H. The sword was purchased by Vince’s daughter and son-in-law on one of their visits to Scotland.

WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to enter his match against Orton in traditional Scottish attire. But, the one thing missing out was a sword. That’s when WWE Chairman decided to give his sword to Drew McIntyre. Since then, the sword ‘Angela’ is a synonym for the Scottish Warrior.

