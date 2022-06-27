Wrestling

“I went, ‘I would love that” – Drew McIntyre reveals the person who named his sword ‘Angela’

Drew McIntyre talks about his sword
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“Maybe this could confirm that Jaylen Brown is about to part ways with the Celtics”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 25 y/o star likes a tweet addressing the disrespect from Boston fans
Next Article
“You can't jump off a sinking ship LeBron James and Kevin Durant!”: When Kobe Bryant took a dig at KD and King James for switching teams to win a championship
WWE Latest News
Booket T
“Now it seems like going to AEW just makes you forget about how the business actually really works” – Booker T shoots on Mark Henry’s comments on Corey Graves regarding the infamous walkout

Booker T takes shots at Mark Henry for condemning RAW commentator Corey Graves surrounding the…