“Hey WWE, I’m taking May 18th off” – Drew McIntyre wants to take a day off to watch Rangers FC in UEFA Europa League final

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently sent a message to WWE management as Rangers FC advanced to the UEFA Europa League final.

Recently, Scotland’s Rangers FC pulled off a brilliant victory over Germany’s RB Leipzig in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Rangers FC headed their way to the UEFA Europa League final by securing a historic 3-1 win.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to support Rangers FC and sent a message to WWE management to ask for a day off.

The Scottish Warrior will be taking a day off to watch the UEFA Europa League final

McIntyre took to Twitter to show his support for Rangers FC. In fact, he made it clear that he will be watching the finals in person. In the tweet, Drew McIntyre wrote that he will be taking a day off on the 18th of May. The Scottish Warrior will be in Sevilla, Spain supporting his team in the finals.

McIntyre tweeted:

“Hey @WWE, I’m taking May 18th off. See everyone in Sevilla”

Hey @WWE, I’m taking May 18th off. See everyone in Sevilla 💙🤍❤️ https://t.co/E30Rve915K — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 5, 2022

The Scottish club defeated RB Leipzig in a night to remember and reached the European final for the first time in the last 14 years. Within the starting 25 minutes, James Tavernier and Glen Kamara provided the Rangers with the initial lead. But RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku scored a goal and leveled the aggregate score.

In the 80th minute, John Lundstram fired in the winner, helping the Ranger to advance to the finals. Rangers FC will be facing another German team Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League final.

Drew McIntyre wants Roman Reigns at WWE’s Cardiff Event later this year

In his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre expressed his desire to go head-to-head with the Head of the table at Cardiff. The Premium Live Event will be called WWE Clash at The Castle and will take place on Saturday, September 3.

McIntyre said:

“I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans. My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. And that would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember.”

The Scottish Warrior is not currently involved in a one-on-one feud with The Tribal Chief. Still, he will be facing Roman Reigns in a 6-man tag team match. The pair will be crossing paths at WrestleMania Backlash where RK-Bro will be teaming up with McIntyre and The Usos will be led by Their Tribal Chief.

As of now, it is not clear whether McIntyre will get his shot against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle or not. But if WWE ends up booking both men for the event, it will surely be WWE’s one of the best matches of 2022.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.