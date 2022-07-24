“I will take it to my grave” – Goldberg opens up about his friction with WWE legend Bret Hart

Two-time WWE Universal Champion Goldberg expresses how he feels about Bret Hart blaming him for ending his pro-wrestling career.

Bill Goldberg, also known as Da Man, has a decorated pro wrestling career spanning over two decades. The Atlanta-born heavyweight has shared the ring with superstars like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns. However, Goldberg is considered an unsafe worker by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

The veteran has and still accuses the former WCW champion of ending his in-ring career during their match in 1999. Well, it appears, that the past demons still haunt Goldberg as he recently talked about his relationship with Bret Hart.

‘It sucks…’ Goldberg explains how he feels about Bret Hart’s allegations

Recently, Goldberg made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, where he talked about the accusations and how he is affected by them. The former WCW champion said it ‘sucks’ when nobody considers his part of the story, especially Bret Hart.

Moreover, Goldberg felt he will take the blame with him to his grave. Even though Goldberg has apologized to the veteran, he believes Hart will never forgive him. The 2-time Universal Champion added Bret will always think Goldberg intentionally ruined his career no matter what. He stated:

“What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional… he’s[Bret Hart] come back with, ‘Yes, was intentional, he’s a punk, he didn’t know what he was doing and ruined my career. So it sucks.”

While Goldberg has not talked about the matter much, Bret Hart has blamed him almost every time he had an opportunity. The rift appears lifelong which might end up staying that way forever.

The Hitman once ranked Goldberg 0 out of 10 for work in the ring

It’s obvious that Bret Hart holds Goldberg accountable for the end of his pro wrestling career. While speaking on the Confessions Of The Hitman web series last year, Hart slammed Goldberg for his in-ring abilities. The veteran revealed that Goldberg was unpredictable in the ring. Although the Hitman claimed he liked Goldberg as a person he rated him zero for his work rate and even compared him with a Gorilla.

Moreover, Hart discussed the kick that ended his career. He claimed Goldberg showed no skill during the execution of the move. Goldberg simply kicked Hart as hard as he could. As far as Bill’s apologies are concerned, Hart rather focused on how his pro wrestling career was ended by Goldberg, than accepting the sorries.

Anyway, both legends are now Hall of Famers in WWE and the chances of their conflict getting resolved seem very low. Let’s see whether they ever share the same stage in the near future.

