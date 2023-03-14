The Undertaker has a storied WWE career. He is adored by millions for his devotion and dedication to his character. There was even a point of time when WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling event of the year, was closely associated with his career! The Undertaker has an incomparable legacy and is arguably the greatest legend in wrestling history. Even so, the Deadman has a few regrets in the business.

The Undertaker has faced the who’s who of this industry. Hulk Hogan? Done. Ultimate Warrior? Yes. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and Shawn Michaels? He’s not only faced them but beaten them comprehensively.

He’s even gone toe to toe with John Cena and Roman Reigns, but there is one person he regrets never sharing the squared circle with.

The Undertaker opens up on what he feels is the biggest regret of his WWE career

During a recent interview with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker opened up on the relationship he had with the first ever WWE Hall of Famer, Andre The Giant. He revealed that Andre was not fond of big guys, but he loved him.

Andre The Giant was a childhood hero to The Undertaker, and he grew up to share the locker room with him. Unfortunately, by the time he got into the business, Andre was at the end of his career. However, that didn’t stop the legend from telling the Undertaker that he planned to wrestle him one day.

“When I came in, he was he was right there at the end and he was working just a little bit, his knees and his back were really, really bad. But he had always had this idea,” The Undertaker said. “I’d come into the dressing room I say, “Hey, Boss, how you doing today” and he would say “oh, good. kid, one day, me and you we make big money.”

“I was like really boss? He goes, “Yeah, I’ve got a good idea”. I said, “Oh, well, let me hear about it.” “No, no, no,” he was so old school like he would never tell me. I never got to work with him. That is a huge regret. I would have loved just to be in the ring with Andre.”

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon share a special relationship

Andre the Giant and The Undertaker have a lot in common. They were huge monsters who were booked as special attractions. Yes, they did win world championships, but their characters did not need the top title to validate themselves.

Vince McMahon also adored both of them. After all, they were selfless soldiers who were more than willing to do what was best for the business.

The WWE Chairman saw Andre as a dear friend. In fact, the only reason the WWE Hall of Fame began was so Vince could honor his late friend. Andre The Giant was the sole induction in the very first WWE Hall of Fame class.

The Undertaker is another wrestler that Vince McMahon considers very close to himself. Vince McMahon personally addressed the Deadman to the WWE Universe on the night of his retirement, 30 years to his debut. He also abandoned WrestleMania 30, so he could be by Taker’s side after he suffered a concussion.

In a lot of ways, it can be argued that the Undertaker filled the Andre The Giant shaped hole in Vince McMahon’s heart.

