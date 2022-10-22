“He’s Gonna Kill Me!” – WWE Veteran Recalls Hulk Hogan Screaming for His Life From Andre the Giant

Former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini recently shared a funny story regarding Hulk Hogan and the one and only, Andre The Giant.

For those who don’t know, Mario Mancini was the first opponent The Undertaker faced before making his WWE tv debut. The veteran worked in WWE between 1984 and 1991 and shared the ring with superstars like Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, and Andre The Giant. Well, after spending a such long period in the WWE, Mancini will certainly have a lot of locker-room stories to tell.

Recently, Mario Mancini appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast where he discussed his time in WWE. The veteran talked about The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, and more. He also shared some anecdotes from the 80s including a funny incident involving the Hulkster.

Hulk Hogan once thought Andre The Giant will kill him for real

During the show, Mario Mancini spoke about Andre The Giant and his aura backstage in the WWE locker room. The veteran claimed Andre was the boss and did what he felt like doing. Mancini also mentioned the drinking issues Andre The Giant had back in the 80s. He then shared a funny incident when Hogan was literally scared of The 8th Wonder of the World.

Mario Mancini claimed Hulk Hogan once was so frightened of Andre that he kept crying for his life in the hallway. Narrating the whole incident, Mancini said he heard Hogan constantly screaming that Andre The Giant will kill him. He was so scared that Vince McMahon had to come and talk to him. Mario Mancini added even then the Hulkster kept saying Andre is drunk and will kill him. He stated:

“He [Hulk Hogan] was screaming down the hallway, ‘He’s [Andre The Giant] gonna kill me, that son of a b*tch, he’s gonna kill me!… Vince [McMahon] went running up to him… ‘He’s drunk in there… He’s gonna kill me!”

According to Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan believed Andre The Giant was going to kill him for real that day. But anyway, despite all the backstages happenings, both men were part of the best-promoted match in WWE history.

When The Unstoppable Force went one-on-one with The Immovable Object

Wrestlemania 3 saw The Hulkster defending his WWF championship against The 8th Wonder of the World. While Hulk Hogan was protecting his 3-year-long title reign, Andre had his 15-year undefeated streak on the line. In front of 90,000 Plus fans in the Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Detroit, Hogan successfully defended his title against Andre The Giant.

Nevertheless, Hulk Hogan may have bossed the ring, Mario Mancini’s tale from the 80s shows who was the actual boss backstage. Unfortunately, at the age of 46, Andre passed away in 1993 due to Congestive heart failure.

