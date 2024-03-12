American WWE Star Cody Rhodes Once Revealed How Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Not Keen on Getting Clicked With Former Wrestler Kerry Von Erich

Back in 2013, WWE Hall of Famer, Cody Rhoades praised Kerry Von Erich’s 1980s splendor. In addition, Rhoades said in a report by WWE that seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t want to pose side-by-side with Von Erich because of the former wrestler’s enormous physique.

Advertisement

Fans may see this through a different prism. However, in the sports sector, where physical appearance is highly valued, it takes on a whole other meaning. For bodybuilders, the public’s perception of the sport is paramount.

For the two sports stars, the ’80s were their golden years. The 1980 Mr. Olympia title was Schwarzenegger’s last, as after that he was about to make his prominent career in Hollywood. Then, in 1984, in front of more than 45,000 spectators at Texas Stadium, Von Erich won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship with a historic victory against Ric Flair.

Advertisement

Cody Rhoades commented that the former wrestler had great looks in addition to his tremendous skills. Everything that made him a WWE star ultimately led to his title victory, which catapulted him to the forefront of the sports world.

“Nobody looked more like a star than Kerry Von Erich. Arnold Schwarzenegger wouldn’t take a picture with him because of that.”

Another resurfaced Instagram photo highlights a key distinction between the two massive humans. Schwarzenegger averaged 235-240 pounds and stood 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall during his prime. Von Erich was also around 6’2″ tall but weighed 254 pounds. The wrestler was stockier than the Austrian Oak, who had defeated several opponents in terms of physique while reigning as Mr. Olympia.

The public’s perception of a top athlete is crucial. Schwarzenegger may have avoided posing for a photo with the former wrestler because Von Erich was much bulkier in comparison to him. It could have harmed the Austrian Oak’s image, which is bread and butter in the field of bodybuilding.

Advertisement

Kerry Von Erich has Cody Rhoades’ undying admiration. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, the former wrestler’s impressive talents were the most admirable aspect, even more than his bulkier appearance.

The experience of Arnold Schwarzenegger with two more giants

Among Arnold Schwarzenegger’s many friends are Wilt Chamberlain and Andre the Giant. Acting in Conan the Destroyer, the second movie of the Conan the Barbarian franchise, these three famous faces came close. They hung out for dinners in Mexico City while filming the movie. Although Schwarzenegger preferred to pay the bills for the meals, he did reveal that Andre the Giant was always one to chip in.

On one occasion, however, Schwarzenegger sneaked to the waiter to pay the meal’s bill but was caught by his friends. The ex-basketball player and the ex-wrestler then grabbed the Austrian Oak and made him sit on their car’s roof. Since Schwarzenegger found the action hilarious, he had no problem with it.