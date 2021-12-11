“You’d have to really not ‘see’ Cena anymore” – WWE Superstar says he wants to retire John Cena at Wrestlemania

WWE Superstar says he wants to retire John Cena at Wrestlemania. The Cenation Leader is nearing the end of his own wrestling career.

John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade. He carried the company on his back when the company needed a new top star and has slowly moved onto Hollywood. However, he still returns once in a while for the big shows and marquee events.

Rising WWE star Austin Theory was recently asked by Alternative Sport, if he would rather pull a RK-Bro and win the Tag Team Championships with John Cena at Wrestlemania or retire the WWE legend at the show of shows. Theory made it clear that if it was up to him, the Cenation leader would never be seen again.

WWE Superstar Austin Theory says he wants to retire John Cena at Wrestlemania

“Gosh, that’s a tough one, man, they both sound amazing. But I think, I think for Austin Theory. Yeah, you’d have to really not “see” Cena anymore because I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it, man.”

Austin Theory has been featured prominently since being recalled to the main roster once again. He has been part of segments involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself and seems to be on his way to become an integral part of the show.



It will be interesting to see if the young star ever shares the screen with John Cena as rivals or even as teammates in the future. Doing so would certainly propel Theory as the star to carry the next generation.

