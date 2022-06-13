“I would kill him” – Scott Steiner threatens to destroy a WWE Hall of Famer in a Match

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner recently stated that he would kill Ric Flair if he faces him in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly coming out of retirement. The 73-year-old WWE veteran will step into the squared circle once again at the upcoming Starrcast V event on July 31. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was asked about his potential match with the former 16-time WWE Champion, Ric Flair.

Initially, Ricky Steamboat was speculated to face The Nature Boy. But Steamboat turned down the offer and after that, Hulk Hogan was rumored to come out of retirement to face Flair. Even that is not happening. Thus, WWE’s Big Poppa Pump was asked the same question during a recent live online signing.

“He ain’t no friend of mine,” Scott Steiner talks about Ric Flair

Scott Steiner and his brother recently appeared on a live, online signing with ‘Highspots Superstore‘. The 2022 Hall of Famers were featured as guests where the host sarcastically called Ric Flair Scott’s friend. Scott replied to that by saying:

“[Ric Flair] ain’t no friend of mine.”

Towards the end of the live stream, someone questioned the Big Poppa Pump about The Nature Boy. Scott was asked whether he would like to face Ric Flair to which the Hall of Famer stated that he would kill Flair if he faces him. The Hall of Famer also claimed that everybody would love to see Flair get beat up. Scott Stated:

“I would kill him. I would destroy him [in a match]. Yeah, everybody wants to see him get beat up.”

Well, these are some harsh remarks by the Big Popp Pump regarding a fellow veteran. It seems the decads-long heat between the two is far from over.

What’s the real story behind the real-life heat between the two legends?

The rift between Scott Steiner and Ric Flair goes all the way back to 1991 when both legends worked together in WCW. Arn Anderson, who also worked in WCW during that time, once talked about the real-life heat between the latter.

While speaking on his podcast in 2020, Anderson recalled the 1991 Clash of Champions match between Ric Flair and Scott Steiner. He stated that Scott wasn’t happy with Flair for his performance in the match. Anderson stated that Big Poppa Pump believed that the match wasn’t what it should have been. All because Ric Flair held back during the match.

Anderson believes that was the beginning of this conflict. He stated:

“I think Ric had a match with Scotty on a big show, Clash of Champions, maybe, and it had some time involved, and apparently, Scotty didn’t like the match and he felt like Ric held back, or tanked, or something.”

Flair might be out of retirement, but the chances of him sharing the ring with Scott Steiner seem very low. But it would be interesting to see how/if Ric Flair reacts to these comments made by Big Poppa Pump.

