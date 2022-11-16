“If I Go, Everybody’s Going”- WWE Faithful, The Undertaker, Once Considered Moving to WCW During the Monday Night Wars

The Undertaker spent three decades putting his body on the line for the sake of entertainment. His personality and gimmick in WWE in the early 90s sky-rocketed his career right from the gate. However, with a promising career ahead of him, the Phenom still gave leaving WWE for WCW a thought. Without a doubt, The Undertaker was one of Vince’s favorites, and both men could rely on each other.

He proved his loyalty by remaining in one company as The Undertaker throughout his career. As time went by, Taker became the conscience of WWE and a role model for up-and-coming wrestlers but, as loyal as he was to his company and Vince McMahon, there was a time when the seven-time World Champion wanted to leave WWE for the rival company.

The Undertaker gave leaving WWE for WCW a thought

In an edition of Monte & The Pharaoh, Bone Street Krew members Mideon and Henry O. Godwinn recalled when The Undertaker was thinking about taking up offers from the rival company, WCW. For the unversed, Bone Streer Krew was a backstage group of wrestlers in WWF during the 90s.

The other popular members of the group were Rikishi, The Godfather, Paul Bearer, Mr. Fuji, Yokozuna, and Savio Vega. The Undertaker even has a tattoo named after the group on his abdomen that reads “BSK Pride”.

During the interview, the former group members spoke about Taker’s legendary career in WWE. When they were asked whether The UT was looking for offers from WCW, Godwinn stated that it was brought up once but it remained with them inside their group. He even felt thankful that it didn’t happen.

Real men don’t play video games, they play dominoes with their friends and call themselves the “Bone Street Krew” pic.twitter.com/2vOQB08YNR — Attitude Era Podcast (@AEPodcast) January 21, 2021

According to Rikishi WWE is making a documentary about BSK (Bone Street Krew) pic.twitter.com/3SPEP81HRy — Daily Usos ( slow ) (@DailyUsos) April 1, 2022

“One time it was brought up between just our little group. He was talking about, ‘If I go, everybody’s going.’ But thank God it didn’t [happen]. Look what happened.

Interestingly, before Mark Calaway played The Undertaker in WWE, he was known as Mean Mark Callous in WCW from 1989 to 1990. His real success started after he made his in-ring debut in WWE in 1991.

Vince McMahon was not impressed by The Undertaker at first sight

Before Mark Calaway became one of the mainstay names in the business, he had to work hard to get Vince’s attention and prove to him that he was different.

In an edition of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed that Vince McMahon was not interested in signing the future legend to WWE. According to him, he looked like a “tall basketball player”.

For all the childhood memories, the greatest wrestling character of all of time, well deserved entry into the WWE Hall Of Fame #TheUndertaker #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/alw4HnXiTR — (@ShadayaKnight) April 3, 2022

Prichard recalled Vince saying, “Ah, he’s just another tall basketball player with red hair, I don’t see anything special in him.”

Eventually, after a lot of convincing, The Undertaker was hired and went on to have an exemplary career in the company. The living legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Click here for more wrestling news.